Morel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 10-1 win over Cleveland.

Morel narrowly missed a three-run homer in the fourth, which ended up being a sacrifice fly to left field, but he crushed a no-doubter to center in the sixth, tying him with Patrick Wisdom (wrist) for the team lead with 14 long balls. Since an 0-for-21 stretch, the 24-year-old appears to have found his groove again and is slashing 297/.329/.594 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored over his last 17 appearances.