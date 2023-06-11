Morel went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Morel's hot start to May was quickly washed out by an 0-for-21 skid over his last eight games. That slump saw him lose his hold on a full-time role, though he managed to draw five walks in that span. The 23-year-old broke through Saturday with a fourth-inning solo shot and added a two-run single a frame later. The next step will be finding some level of consistency. He's at a .259/.323/.647 slash line with 10 homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base through 93 plate appearances this season.