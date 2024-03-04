Cubs manager Craig Counsell said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Monday that while he's been pleased with Morel's defensive work, the third base job is "not going to be solved in spring training."

Morel is going to get an extended look at the hot corner and may very well be the long-term answer there, but Counsell doesn't plan to make that decision based on what happens in spring training. Worth noting is that Morel's chief competitors at the hot corner, Nick Madrigal (leg) and Patrick Wisdom (quad), are both banged up. Ultimately, Morel figures to garner plenty of at-bats, whether that's mostly at third base, designated hitter or bouncing around to many positions.