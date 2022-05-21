Morel is starting in center field and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Morel homered Saturday, so the Cubs will reward him with his fourth straight start. The 22-year-old is off to a hot start in his MLB career with two home runs and a 1.371 OPS through 11 at-bats. Those numbers are unsustainable, but fantasy managers may want to give Morel a look in the short term while he's this locked in at the plate.
