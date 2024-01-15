Cubs manager Craig Counsell and general manager Carter Hawkins indicated Saturday that Morel will likely continue to be used in a super utility role rather than focusing on one position, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Morel has made starts at every position other than first base and catcher during his two seasons in the majors, and he began working out at the former position during winter ball. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to master any spot yet and was used almost exclusively at designated hitter in the second half. As things currently stand, the Cubs would seem to have openings in center field and at third base (as well as DH), positions Morel has played plenty. However, the club doesn't appear anxious to keep Morel at one spot. The good news is Morel's bat should still be in the lineup plenty. He slashed .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs over 107 games in 2023.