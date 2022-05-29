Morel went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 5-1 win against the White Sox on Saturday.

Morel slotted into the leadoff spot again for the Cubs and scored the game's first run following a first-inning single and stolen base. He attempted to steal again in the ninth frame but was nabbed at second base. Morel is slashing .314/.429/.543 through his first 42 big-league plate appearances, and he has recorded two homers, four RBI, eight runs and three thefts in five attempts.