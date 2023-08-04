Morel is out of the lineup Friday against Atlanta.
Morel will get a breather after starting six straight games between DH and left field. The high-energy 24-year-old is slashing .350/.409/.600 with two homers, four doubles, 10 RBI, two stolen bases and nine runs scored over his last 10 games played for the Cubs.
More News
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Homers, drives in three in big win•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Takes seat Friday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Three more hits in win•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Blasts home run Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Two walks in return•