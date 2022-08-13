site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 13, 2022
Morel isn't starting Saturday against the Reds.
Morel went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday against Cincinnati and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Zach McKinstry is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
