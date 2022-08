Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Morel has moved between third base and center field of late and should be locked in as an everyday player for the Cubs, but he'll retreat to the bench after going 0-for-13 with six strikeouts across his past four starts. Zach McKinstry is covering the hot corner Sunday, while Nelson Velazquez gets the starting nod in center field.