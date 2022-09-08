site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Takes seat Thursday
Morel isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Morel started the last three games and went 3-for-9 with a double, two RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. David Bote will take over at the hot corner and bat ninth.
