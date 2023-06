Morel went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Morel entered the first game of the weekend series in London hitless in his last 13 at-bats, but he snapped out of the mini slump in a big way. The 24-year-old has been solid all year for the Cubs, as he now has a .971 OPS with 13 home runs and 30 RBI in 35 games. His strong play has made him a lineup fixture after starting the year with Triple-A Iowa.