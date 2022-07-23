Morel went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 15-2 win over the Phillies.

No. 9 hitters don't typically bat five times in a game, but the Chicago outburst gave Morel plenty of chances, and the rookie delivered. He's now up to a strong .827 OPS across 56 games, to go along with nine home runs and eight stolen bases. As long as Morel continues to see regular playing time, he should remain a decent fantasy asset with upside due to his power and speed potential.