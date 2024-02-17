Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that he wants Morel to concentrate on playing third base to begin spring training, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Counsell remained open to Morel's role changing over time but emphasized giving Morel consistency from the beginning of camp. Morel played just five games at third base last season, with most of his starts coming as Chicago's designated hitter, second baseman or as an outfielder. A move to third base for Morel would likely spell less at-bats for Nick Madrigal while opening the door for Matt Mervis or Michael Busch to see opportunities at DH.