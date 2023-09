Morel went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Morel served as the DH and batted first, and he had a big impact on the game, launching his 21st home run of the season in the third inning. He also added just his second triple of the year. Morel had seen a dip in playing time recently, but with Jeimer Candelario (back) departing Sunday's contest early, there could be a bigger role available for the former in the near future.