Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Morel scored the Cubs' lone run in the 7-1 defeat. The rookie showcased his speed, recording his fourth triple of the season through 51 games. He's also popped nine home runs and stolen seven bases, so Morel has been able to have a decent fantasy impact during his MLB debut. He did come into the night striking out nearly 32 percent of the time, so some ups and downs should be expected, but Morel has the talent to deliver good stats the rest of the way.