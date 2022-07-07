Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

Chicago trailed 1-0 entering the eighth inning, but Morel delivered a jolt with a one-out triple that nearly left the park. The outfielder then scored on a Rafael Ortega single to tie the game. Morel has cooled off some since a hot start to his rookie campaign, but his mix of power and speed (eight home runs and seven stolen bases across 46 games) makes him an intriguing fantasy player so long as he's making regular contact at the plate.