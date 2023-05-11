Morel went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Cardinals.
Starting for the second straight night, Morel once again collected two hits and put together a nice box score. It's too early to tell exactly what his role will be, but the 23-year-old has talent and showed plenty of potential as a rookie last year. If Morel continues to see regular playing time, he's worth keeping an eye on in fantasy leagues.
