Morel (neck) went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

Morel sat out Tuesday due to neck tightness. This was his first multi-walk game since June 4 -- the 24-year-old is walking at a 7.8 percent rate while striking out at a 30.1 percent clip this season. Despite those lopsided marks, he's maintained a .273/.330/.551 slash line with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases through 54 contests overall. He's played primarily at second base lately, but he could move to third base once Dansby Swanson (heel) returns.