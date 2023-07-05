Palencia (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed one hit and had no walks or strikeouts.

After Adbert Alzolay blew a save in the ninth inning, the Cubs tuned to Palencia for the 10th and 11th frames. The 23-year-old was making his MLB debut but he managed to navigate the high-stress assignment on only 12 pitches and earn his first win in the process. Palencia had a 6.83 ERA across 29 innings this season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, though he's got a big fastball and could stick with the Cubs if he continues to pitch well out of the bullpen.