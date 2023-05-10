Swanson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a two-run home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Swanson entered the contest batting just .235 in eight games this month but was able to get right back on track. The shortstop only has three home runs so far after hitting 52 long balls the last two seasons, though his .285 average and .800 OPS are up from his marks in 2021 and 2022. Swanson has settled in pretty well with the Cubs so far, and the power will likely come.