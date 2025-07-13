Swanson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Swanson provided the key blast of the game, helping the Cubs break a 1-1 tie with his 16th home run of the season in the sixth inning. The shortstop has been playing well lately with a .293 batting average, two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored over his last 10 games. Swanson is a fairly consistent performer who plays nearly every day, giving him a safe fantasy floor heading into the All-Star break.