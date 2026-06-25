Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Caps historic doubleheader

Swanson went 3-for-5 with a triple, four RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in the Cubs' 10-5 win over the Mets in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Just hours after erupting for two homers and seven RBI in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, Swanson stayed red-hot by delivering a four-RBI performance. His biggest swing came in the sixth inning, when he ripped a go-ahead RBI triple to give Chicago a lead it would never surrender. He also recorded his 10th stolen base of the year in the ninth inning. Swanson's 11 RBI across the doubleheader set a Cubs franchise record, and he has now totaled three homers and 15 RBI through the first three games of the series after entering Tuesday with just 14 RBI over his previous 48 contests. The veteran shortstop also extended his hitting streak to six games, with four straight multi-hit efforts while batting .478 (11-for-23) during that stretch.