Swanson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over Toronto.

Swanson came up big with a three-run home run off Chris Bassitt in the top of the fourth to put the Cubs up 4-1. The shortstop now has five long balls and 13 RBI in August, though he's batting just .171 for the month and came into Saturday's contest having failed to record a hit in each of his previous four games. He's also struck out 15 times already this month while drawing only two walks. .