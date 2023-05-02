Swanson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Nationals.
Swanson went deep against MacKenzie Gore in the fifth inning, belting a 389-foot two-run shot to give Chicago a 4-1 lead. It was the second homer of the season for the shortstop, each of which has come over his past five games. While Swanson's power production has been disappointing thus far, he's hit well with a .301/.419/.398 slash line. He's also racked up 18 runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases.
More News
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Hits first Chicago home run•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Patience pays off Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Nabs second straight multi-hit game•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Expects to be back Friday•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Takes seat Wednesday•