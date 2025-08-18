Swanson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Swanson doubled home a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, then delivered the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The shortstop is batting .255 this month with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored across 14 games. Overall, Swanson is batting .249, and he's chipped in 18 long balls and 10 stolen bases, giving him some fantasy value in multiple categories.