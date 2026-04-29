Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Exits with cramps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swanson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres with a left glute cramp, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Swanson hit a two-RBI double and stole a base in the second inning but was replaced on defense to begin the bottom half of the frame. The Cubs may decide to sit him down Wednesday as a precaution, which would give Matt Shaw or Nicky Lopez a start in the infield.
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