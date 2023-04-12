Swanson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners with left side tightness, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 29-year-old went 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored before being removed from the contest. Swanson threw one ball to first base during infield warmups ahead of the sixth inning before he motioned to the dugout and left the field. It's unclear if he'll be available for Wednesday's series finale, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cubs illustrate caution, especially with a scheduled day off coming Thursday.