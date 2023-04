Swanson (side) expects to return to the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Swanson is out of the lineup Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's contest with a side issue, but it's been termed as merely cramping and he should be ready to roll after Thursday's off day. The big free agent signing is off to a superb start with his new club, sporting a .400/.467/.450 batting line with two doubles and one stolen base.