Manager David Ross said after Tuesday's 14-9 win over the Mariners that Swanson (side) was dealing with cramping before his early exit from the contest, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ross also noted that Swanson was feeling exhausted prior to the contest after he had been at the hospital for most of Tuesday to be his wife, Mallory, a professional soccer player who recently suffered a torn patellar tendon in her knee. Swanson proceeded to start Tuesday and went 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run before succumbing to cramping on his left side. While Swanson may miss Wednesday's series finale as a precaution, he doesn't look as though he'll be at risk of a stint on the injured list.