Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

Swanson went deep for the second time in the last three days and 18th time this season. The Chicago shortstop is now slashing .245/.294/.414 across 113 games, which is very similar to the .242/.312/.390 line he posted last year. Swanson should continue to play most days up the middle for the Cubs, though both Willi Castro and Nico Hoerner can fill in when the former needs a break down the stretch.