Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Swanson went deep for the second straight game against San Francisco, giving him eight home runs for the season. The shortstop is still off to a sluggish start overall with a .214 average and .660 OPS across 64 contests, though his recent form is indicative of the type of upside that Swanson possesses, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal moving forward.