Swanson went 2-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Swanson delivered a strong effort in the first of two games for the Cubs in London. The shortstop batted fifth, which has been his typical lineup spot the past few weeks. Swanson has done well in this stretch, batting .292 over his past 12 games with two home runs and seven RBI. He's batting .268 for the season with a .770 OPS.