Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Swanson connected for his first home run in two weeks, giving him 23 long balls for the season. That's the most by the Chicago shortstop in his time with his team, as he hit 22 homers in 2023 and 16 homers last year. Swanson's career high in home runs is 27, which he recorded back in 2021 while playing for Atlanta. The 31-year-old also has 76 RBI and 17 stolen bases this season to round out his stat line.