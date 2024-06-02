Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win against Cincinnati.

Swanson started June off on the right foot after only going deep once in 17 games all of last month. The shortstop has only five total home runs this season, but he also missed some time with knee soreness, which likely contributed to the slow start. If fully healthy, Swanson has the ability to get going in the power department, as he hit 20 or more long balls in each of the last three seasons with the Cubs and Atlanta.