Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 6-5 win against the Mets on Saturday.

Swanson plated a run on an infield single in the first inning and added a solo shot to left-center field in the fourth. The veteran shortstop has reached base safely in 11 consecutive contests, batting .421 (16-for-38) with four homers, 11 runs and seven RBI over that stretch. Swanson was hitting below the Mendoza Line as recently as April 29, but the hot stretch has pushed his season slash line to .240/.298/.455 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs and four stolen bases through 40 games.