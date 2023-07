Swanson went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Swanson took Michael Kopech deep in the second inning with a runner on, then touched up Kopech again in the fourth inning with a solo shot. The shortstop now has 12 home runs this year, with a third of them coming in the last 11 games. Swanson seems to be heating up and could enjoy a strong finish to his first season with the Cubs.