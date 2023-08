Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four total RBI in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Tigers.

Swanson hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, then drove in two more runs on a single later in the game. The shortstop needs one more long ball to reach 20 homers for the third straight year. Swanson also now has 64 RBI this season, which is still a ways away from the career-high 96 he recorded last year with Atlanta.