Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
Swanson has been good overall in his first season with the Cubs, as he's batting .284, though this was his first home run in the new uniform. The shortstop hit 25 long balls last year with Atlanta and 27 home runs in 2021, so his power production will likely pick up, which would enhance his already solid fantasy value. He's also locked into a premium spot near the top of the lineup most days and has already scored 17 runs in 23 games.
