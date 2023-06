Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Swanson took Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola deep in the fourth inning, giving him three home runs over his past nine games and nine total for the season. The recent power surge is promising, though the shortstop remains off the pace of the 25 home runs he swatted last year and the 27 he popped in 2022, both with Atlanta.