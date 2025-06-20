Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers

Swanson reached base three times, highlighted by a 406-foot homer in the fourth inning. The shortstop has now gone deep three times over his past 10 games, a stretch that's included four multi-hit efforts, five RBI and four runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .244/.294/.435 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 42 runs scored and seven steals across 310 plate appearances.