Swanson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

Swanson singled and scored in the third inning before crushing a 423-foot homer in the seventh. The shortstop has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games, recording five multi-hit efforts, three RBI and seven runs scored in that span. For the season, he's slashing .254/.304/.436 with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, 50 runs scored and seven steals across 366 plate appearances.