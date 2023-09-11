Swanson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Swanson hit a solo home run in the third inning, giving him 20 long balls for the third straight season. The shortstop added an RBI single in the fifth for good measure. While he's not been quite as productive as he was with Atlanta last year, Swanson has still been pretty good in his first season in Chicago. He should remain a key player for the Cubs down the stretch as they look to lock up a playoff spot.