Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Swanson hit his 24th home run of the season in the fifth inning, joining Seiya Suzuki in going deep for Chicago. The veteran shortstop is now one long ball away from reaching the 25-homer plateau for the third time across his 10-year MLB career. Swanson also needs two more stolen bases this year to record his first career 20-20 campaign.