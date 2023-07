Cubs manager David Ross said Saturday that Swanson (heel) likely won't return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Swanson has been on the IL since July 8 with a bruised left heel, and while he's been making steady progress, it will likely be a few more days before he's ready to return. Swanson has been able to hit and field grounders, but running is reportedly the main thing holding him back at this point.