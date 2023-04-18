Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Monday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

After missing a game last Wednesday versus the Mariners with a side injury, Swanson went hitless with seven strikeouts in eight at-bats in his first two games back in action, but he's settled back in nicely at the plate since then. He rapped out three hits and stole a base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers, and then stayed hot Monday with his seventh multi-hit effort of the season. Though he has collected only three extra-base knocks (all doubles) through his first 14 games with the Cubs, Swanson has rewarded fantasy managers with a .368 average, three stolen bases, 12 runs and five RBI.