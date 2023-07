Swanson (heel) is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Brewers.

Swanson was lifted from Wednesday's game after suffering a left heel contusion when he planted awkwardly on the first base bag in the fifth inning. The hope is that he will be able to return for Friday's series opener at Yankee Stadium. Nico Hoerner is starting at shortstop and batting second for the Cubs in Thursday's series finale at American Family Field in Milwaukee.