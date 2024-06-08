Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

The shortstop took Nick Lodolo deep in the sixth inning, but the Cubs were already in a 3-0 hole at that point. Swanson is beginning to show faint signs of life at the plate -- while he's batting just .233 (7-for-30) over the last eight games, four of those hits have gone for extra bases, including two of his six homers on the year. His 1:10 BB:K over that stretch remains an eyesore however, and his .628 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate on the season would both be career worsts.