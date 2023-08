Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Reds.

Swanson went deep in the second inning against Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott, giving him 13 home runs for the season. The shortstop has four of those long balls over his last 14 games after recording just nine home runs across his first 78 games with the Cubs. Swanson's recent pace suggests he could finish the year with a power surge and possibly get to the 25-homer plateau for the third straight season.