Swanson went 3-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI, a triple and an additional run scored in an 11-7 win over the Rockies on Friday.

It was a banner evening for Swanson, who recorded his first multi-homer effort of the year, piled up a season-high six RBI and tied his season best in hits. The veteran shortstop fell one RBI shy of matching his career high, and the two-homer outing was the 10th of his career. Swanson has put together a strong run of late, slashing .275/.322/.550 with 11 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and two stolen bases over his last 87 trips to the plate (23 games).