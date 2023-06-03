Swanson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over San Diego.
Swanson posted his eighth three-hit game of the season, but it was his first since May 9. The Cubs' shortstop started the season with a power outage, homering just once in the month of April. He has now homered five times in 29 games since April ended. He is not on pace to top 20 home runs, a mark he has hit in three straight season, but his OPS sits at .801 thanks to a career-high walk rate.
